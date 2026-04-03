Gold Rate Today, April 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices in India edged lower on April 3 due to limited currency movement. Data from Good Returns shows 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is priced at Rs 14,896 per gram, while 22-carat gold stands at Rs 13,654 per gram. The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 11,172 per gram.

Silver, too, saw a marginal dip, with the white metal trading at Rs 249.90 per gram, or Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram, indicating a slight softening in global prices.

Domestic bullion prices track international rates and currency movements, particularly the rupee against the US dollar. Changes in global prices are reflected in local markets, with minor variations across cities due to taxes and other charges.