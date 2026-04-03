Gold Rate Today, April 3: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: Data shows 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is priced at Rs 14,896 per gram, while 22-carat gold stands at Rs 13,654 per gram. The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 11,172 per gram.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readApr 3, 2026 10:07 AM IST
Check gold prices today for 18k, 22k, and 24k quality.Check gold prices today for 18k, 22k, and 24k quality.
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Gold Rate Today: Gold Prices in India edged lower on April 3 due to limited currency movement. Data from Good Returns shows 24-carat gold (99.9% purity) is priced at Rs 14,896 per gram, while 22-carat gold stands at Rs 13,654 per gram. The rate for 18-carat gold is Rs 11,172 per gram.

Silver, too, saw a marginal dip, with the white metal trading at Rs 249.90 per gram, or Rs 2,49,900 per kilogram, indicating a slight softening in global prices.

Domestic bullion prices track international rates and currency movements, particularly the rupee against the US dollar. Changes in global prices are reflected in local markets, with minor variations across cities due to taxes and other charges.

Purity (10 Gram) Today Yesterday Change
24 Carat Gold Rs 1,48,960 Rs 1,48,970 – Rs 10
22 Carat Gold Rs 1,36,540 Rs 1,36,550 – Rs 10
18 Carat Gold Rs 1,11,720 Rs 1,11,730 – Rs 10

City-wise gold prices (1 g)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
Chennai Rs 14,999 Rs 13,749 Rs 11,454
Mumbai Rs 14,896 Rs 13,654 Rs 11,172
Delhi Rs 14,911 Rs 13,669 Rs 11,187
Kolkata Rs 14,896 Rs 13,654 Rs 11,172
Bangalore Rs 14,896 Rs 13,654 Rs 11,172
Hyderabad Rs 14,896 Rs 13,654 Rs 11,172
Kerala Rs 14,896 Rs 13,654 Rs 11,172
Pune Rs 14,896 Rs 13,654 Rs 11,172
Vadodara Rs 14,901 Rs 13,659 Rs 11,177
Ahmedabad Rs 14,901 Rs 13,659 Rs 11,177

City-wise Silver price

City Price (1 Gram) Yesterday Change
Chennai Rs 254.90 Rs 255.00 – Rs 0.10
Mumbai Rs 249.90 Rs 250.00 – Rs 0.10
Delhi Rs 249.90 Rs 250.00 – Rs 0.10
Kolkata Rs 249.90 Rs 250.00 – Rs 0.10
Bangalore Rs 249.90 Rs 250.00 – Rs 0.10
Hyderabad Rs 254.90 Rs 255.00 – Rs 0.10
Kerala Rs 254.90 Rs 255.00 – Rs 0.10
Pune Rs 249.90 Rs 250.00 – Rs 0.10
Vadodara Rs 249.90 Rs 250.00 – Rs 0.10
Ahmedabad Rs 249.90 Rs 250.00 – Rs 0.10

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