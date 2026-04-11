Gold Rate Today, April 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold prices inch up marginally, with 24K at ₹15,236 per gram amid range-bound market trends. (File Image)

Gold prices nudged higher on Friday, reversing the minor decline seen in the previous session. According to Good Returns data, 24-carat gold rose to ₹15,236 per gram, while 22-carat and 18-carat gold climbed to Rs 13,966 and Rs 11,427 per gram respectively.

The uptick was marginal — 24K gold, preferred by investors for its purity, gained just Rs 1 per gram — but was broad-based across all variants, suggesting a steady rather than reactive market.

Despite the increase, the price movement remains limited, suggesting that the market is still largely range-bound, with no strong directional trigger emerging from global cues.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR) Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 15,236 15,235 +1 8 1,21,888 1,21,880 +8 10 1,52,360 1,52,350 +10 100 15,23,600 15,23,500 +100

Today 22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in India (INR) Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 13,966 13,965 +1 8 1,11,728 1,11,720 +8 10 1,39,660 1,39,650 +10 100 13,96,600 13,96,500 +100

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Gold prices across major Indian cities were largely uniform on Friday, with Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune all reporting identical rates — 24K at ₹15,236 per gram and 22K at ₹13,966.