Gold Rate Today, April 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: The gold price in India today April 11, stands at Rs 15,236 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,966per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,427per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 09:20 AM IST
Gold Price Today in India: Check the gold rate in India today, March 2; Carat wise and city wise price list below. (File Image)Gold prices inch up marginally, with 24K at ₹15,236 per gram amid range-bound market trends. (File Image)
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Gold prices nudged higher on Friday, reversing the minor decline seen in the previous session. According to Good Returns data, 24-carat gold rose to ₹15,236 per gram, while 22-carat and 18-carat gold climbed to Rs 13,966 and Rs 11,427 per gram respectively.

The uptick was marginal — 24K gold, preferred by investors for its purity, gained just Rs 1 per gram — but was broad-based across all variants, suggesting a steady rather than reactive market.

Despite the increase, the price movement remains limited, suggesting that the market is still largely range-bound, with no strong directional trigger emerging from global cues.

 

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 15,236 15,235 +1
8 1,21,888 1,21,880 +8
10 1,52,360 1,52,350 +10
100 15,23,600 15,23,500 +100

 

Today 22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in India (INR)

Gram Today Yesterday Change
1 13,966 13,965 +1
8 1,11,728 1,11,720 +8
10 1,39,660 1,39,650 +10
100 13,96,600 13,96,500 +100

 

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today (1 gram)

Gold prices across major Indian cities were largely uniform on Friday, with Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune all reporting identical rates — 24K at ₹15,236 per gram and 22K at ₹13,966.

Chennai remained the costliest market, with 24K gold at ₹15,410 per gram, a premium that the southern city consistently commands. Delhi followed at ₹15,251, with Vadodara and Ahmedabad edging slightly above the national cluster.

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The narrow price band across such geographically diverse cities points to a stable domestic market. The marginal differences that do exist are largely explained by local taxes, transportation costs and regional demand — not any broader market shift.

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today
Chennai 15,410 14,126 11,776
Mumbai 15,236 13,966 11,427
Delhi 15,251 13,981 11,442
Kolkata 15,236 13,966 11,427
Bangalore 15,236 13,966 11,427
Hyderabad 15,236 13,966 11,427
Kerala 15,236 13,966 11,427
Pune 15,236 13,966 11,427
Vadodara 15,241 13,971 11,432
Ahmedabad 15,241 13,971 11,432

 

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