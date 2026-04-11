Gold Rate Today, April 11: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold prices nudged higher on Friday, reversing the minor decline seen in the previous session. According to Good Returns data, 24-carat gold rose to ₹15,236 per gram, while 22-carat and 18-carat gold climbed to Rs 13,966 and Rs 11,427 per gram respectively.
The uptick was marginal — 24K gold, preferred by investors for its purity, gained just Rs 1 per gram — but was broad-based across all variants, suggesting a steady rather than reactive market.
Despite the increase, the price movement remains limited, suggesting that the market is still largely range-bound, with no strong directional trigger emerging from global cues.
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|15,236
|15,235
|+1
|8
|1,21,888
|1,21,880
|+8
|10
|1,52,360
|1,52,350
|+10
|100
|15,23,600
|15,23,500
|+100
|Gram
|Today
|Yesterday
|Change
|1
|13,966
|13,965
|+1
|8
|1,11,728
|1,11,720
|+8
|10
|1,39,660
|1,39,650
|+10
|100
|13,96,600
|13,96,500
|+100
Gold prices across major Indian cities were largely uniform on Friday, with Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune all reporting identical rates — 24K at ₹15,236 per gram and 22K at ₹13,966.
Chennai remained the costliest market, with 24K gold at ₹15,410 per gram, a premium that the southern city consistently commands. Delhi followed at ₹15,251, with Vadodara and Ahmedabad edging slightly above the national cluster.
The narrow price band across such geographically diverse cities points to a stable domestic market. The marginal differences that do exist are largely explained by local taxes, transportation costs and regional demand — not any broader market shift.
|City
|24K Today
|22K Today
|18K Today
|Chennai
|15,410
|14,126
|11,776
|Mumbai
|15,236
|13,966
|11,427
|Delhi
|15,251
|13,981
|11,442
|Kolkata
|15,236
|13,966
|11,427
|Bangalore
|15,236
|13,966
|11,427
|Hyderabad
|15,236
|13,966
|11,427
|Kerala
|15,236
|13,966
|11,427
|Pune
|15,236
|13,966
|11,427
|Vadodara
|15,241
|13,971
|11,432
|Ahmedabad
|15,241
|13,971
|11,432
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