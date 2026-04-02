Gold Rate Today, April 2: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Silver Rate Today, April 2: Gold prices across the world have taken a hit, from two-week highs on, after US President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed the nation on Iran war, giving no clear indication of the war halting. Even though the US President said that the war is “nearing completion”, he added that US is going to hit Iran “very hard” for the next two to three weeks.

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Spot gold declined over ⁠2.8 per cent ​at $4,622.59 per ounce, after falling over 4% earlier and snapping a four-day winning streak. US gold futures slid 3.4 per cent to $4,649, Reuters reported. In ⁠other metals, spot silver fell 5.4 per cent to $71.07 having earlier dropped over 7 per cent, platinum fell 3.1 per cent to $1,902.65 and palladium shed 1.8 per cent ​to $1,446.53.