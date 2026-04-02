Gold Rate Today, April 2: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

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Gold Silver Rate Today, April 2: Gold prices across the world have taken a hit, from two-week highs on, after US President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed the nation on Iran war, giving no clear indication of the war halting. Even though the US President said that the war is “nearing completion”, he added that US is going to hit Iran “very hard” for the next two to three weeks.
Spot gold declined over 2.8 per cent at $4,622.59 per ounce, after falling over 4% earlier and snapping a four-day winning streak. US gold futures slid 3.4 per cent to $4,649, Reuters reported. In other metals, spot silver fell 5.4 per cent to $71.07 having earlier dropped over 7 per cent, platinum fell 3.1 per cent to $1,902.65 and palladium shed 1.8 per cent to $1,446.53.
In India, as of April 2, Gold prices stood at Rs 15,142 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,880 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 karat gold.
|Gold Quality
|Price (10g)
|24K (99.9% Purity)
|Rs 1,48,970
|22K (91.6% Purity)
|Rs 1,36,550
|18K (75.0% Purity)
|Rs 1,11,730
Source: Good Returns
|City
|24K Today (1g)
|22K Today (1g)
|18K Today (1g)
|Chennai
|Rs 15,218
|Rs 13,950
|Rs 11,635
|Mumbai
|Rs 14,897
|Rs 13,655
|Rs 11,173
|Delhi
|Rs 14,912
|Rs 13,670
|Rs 11,188
|Kolkata
|Rs 14,897
|Rs 13,655
|Rs 11,173
|Bangalore
|Rs 14,897
|Rs 13,655
|Rs 11,173
|Hyderabad
|Rs 14,897
|Rs 13,655
|Rs 11,173
|Kerala
|Rs 14,897
|Rs 13,655
|Rs 11,173
|Pune
|Rs 14,897
|Rs 13,655
|Rs 11,173
|Vadodara
|Rs 14,902
|Rs 13,660
|Rs 11,178
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 14,902
|Rs 13,660
|Rs 11,178
Source: Good Returns
|City
|10 Gram Silver Price
|Chennai
|Rs 2,550
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,500
|Delhi
|Rs 2,500
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,500
|Bangalore
|Rs 2,500
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,550
|Kerala
|Rs 2,550
|Pune
|Rs 2,500
|Vadodara
|Rs 2,500
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,500
Source: Good Returns
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