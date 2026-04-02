Gold Rate Today, April 2: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Today's 18, 22 and 24 Carat Gold Prices in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi: In India, as of April 2, Gold prices stood at Rs 15,142 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,880 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 karat gold.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 02:14 PM IST
gold silver prices indiaSilver fell 5.4 per cent to $71.07 having earlier dropped over 7 per cent. (File)
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Gold Silver Rate Today, April 2: Gold prices across the world have taken a hit, from two-week highs on, after US President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed the nation on Iran war, giving no clear indication of the war halting. Even though the US President said that the war is “nearing completion”, he added that US is going to hit Iran “very hard” for the next two to three weeks.

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Spot gold declined over ⁠2.8 per cent ​at $4,622.59 per ounce, after falling over 4% earlier and snapping a four-day winning streak. US gold futures slid 3.4 per cent to $4,649, Reuters reported. In ⁠other metals, spot silver fell 5.4 per cent to $71.07 having earlier dropped over 7 per cent, platinum fell 3.1 per cent to $1,902.65 and palladium shed 1.8 per cent ​to $1,446.53.

In India, as of April 2, Gold prices stood at Rs 15,142 per gram for 24 karat gold, Rs 13,880 per gram for 22 karat gold, and Rs 11,357 per gram for 18 karat gold.

Carat-Wise Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)

Gold Quality Price (10g)
24K (99.9% Purity) Rs 1,48,970
22K (91.6% Purity) Rs 1,36,550
18K (75.0% Purity) Rs 1,11,730

Source: Good Returns

Gold Price Today in Major Indian Cities (Per Gram):

City 24K Today (1g) 22K Today (1g) 18K Today (1g)
Chennai Rs 15,218 Rs 13,950 Rs 11,635
Mumbai Rs 14,897 Rs 13,655 Rs 11,173
Delhi Rs 14,912 Rs 13,670 Rs 11,188
Kolkata Rs 14,897 Rs 13,655 Rs 11,173
Bangalore Rs 14,897 Rs 13,655 Rs 11,173
Hyderabad Rs 14,897 Rs 13,655 Rs 11,173
Kerala Rs 14,897 Rs 13,655 Rs 11,173
Pune Rs 14,897 Rs 13,655 Rs 11,173
Vadodara Rs 14,902 Rs 13,660 Rs 11,178
Ahmedabad Rs 14,902 Rs 13,660 Rs 11,178

Source: Good Returns

City-wise Silver price

City 10 Gram Silver Price
Chennai Rs 2,550
Mumbai Rs 2,500
Delhi Rs 2,500
Kolkata Rs 2,500
Bangalore Rs 2,500
Hyderabad Rs 2,550
Kerala Rs 2,550
Pune Rs 2,500
Vadodara Rs 2,500
Ahmedabad Rs 2,500

Source: Good Returns

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