Gold Rate Today, April 10: Check 18, 22 and 24 carat gold prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and other cities

Gold Price Today in India: Gold prices edged marginally lower on April 10, with 24-carat gold trading at ₹15,147 per gram, while 22-carat and 18-carat gold stood at ₹13,884 and ₹11,360 per gram, respectively, according to data quoted by Good Returns .

The decline comes amid continued volatility in global bullion markets, where gold has seen intermittent corrections after recent gains, influenced by a stronger dollar and rising bond yields.

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR) Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 ₹15,147 ₹15,148 – ₹1 8 ₹1,21,176 ₹1,21,184 – ₹8 10 ₹1,51,470 ₹1,51,480 – ₹10 100 ₹15,14,700 ₹15,14,800 – ₹100

Source: Good Returns

Today 22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in India (INR) Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 ₹13,884 ₹13,885 – ₹1 8 ₹1,11,072 ₹1,11,080 – ₹8 10 ₹1,38,840 ₹1,38,850 – ₹10 100 ₹13,88,400 ₹13,88,500 – ₹100

Source: Good Returns

Today 18 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR) Gram Today Yesterday Change 1 ₹11,360 ₹11,361 – ₹1 8 ₹90,880 ₹90,888 – ₹8 10 ₹1,13,600 ₹1,13,610 – ₹10 100 ₹11,36,000 ₹11,36,100 – ₹100

Prices in major cities

Gold prices remained largely uniform across major Indian cities on April 10, with Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala and Pune reporting identical rates at ₹15,147 per gram for 24K gold and ₹13,884 for 22K. Chennai stood out as the costliest market, with 24K gold at ₹15,272 per gram, followed by Delhi at ₹15,162. Western centres such as Vadodara and Ahmedabad showed marginally higher rates than the national average. The narrow price variation across cities reflects stable domestic conditions, with differences largely driven by local levies, logistics and demand patterns rather than any broad-based market movement.