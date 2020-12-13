Gold missing from CBI custody: Probe underway, says agency

CBI’s internal inquiry continues and if any adverse role of any CBI officials surfaces, strict action will be taken against them,” the agency's spokesperson RK Gaur said.

A day after the Madras High Court ordered Tamil Nadu police to investigate the disappearance of over 100 kg of seized gold from CBI custody, the Central agency on Saturday said it was already conducting an internal inquiry into the matter and that strict action would be taken against any officer found involved in the matter.

“As the discrepancy between the quantity mentioned in the search memo and as per the weight came to notice, the CBI promptly ordered an internal inquiry by a senior officer to look into the role of its officials…. CBI’s internal inquiry continues and if any adverse role of any CBI officials surfaces, strict action will be taken against them,” the agency’s spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The agency said the gold was not kept in the CBI’s malkhana after inventory but was stored under a seal on the premises of Surana Corporation Ltd — the company the agency was probing. On Friday, the HC had dismissed the agency’s contention that “the prestige of the CBI would come down if investigation is done by the local police”. Asking the CB-CID to register an FIR, the court said: “It may be an agni pariksha (trial by fire) for the CBI, but that cannot be helped. If their hands are clean, like Sita, they may come out brighter. If not, they will have to face the music.”

