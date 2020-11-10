Going local this Diwali will boost economy: PM Modi

Modi said that in the last six years during his tenure as a Member of Parliament from Varanasi, “unprecedented” infrastructure development has been undertaken in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exhorted people to promote locally-made products for Diwali saying that this would also make the festive season for their makers better.

Speaking via video-conferencing at an event in Varanasi where he inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 200 crore and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 400 crore, the Prime Minister said promoting local products would rejuvenate the entire economy. He also wished people for all upcoming festivals.

“Local for Diwali… This mantra can be heard everywhere… I say to the people of Banaras, as well as people of the country, promote ‘local for Diwali’ strongly”.

Noting that festive purchases didn’t only mean ‘diyas’ (lamps), Modi said, “I urge the people to insist on local products.. be vocal… celebrate Diwali with local products… This will boost the economy.”

Modi said that in the last six years during his tenure as a Member of Parliament from Varanasi, “unprecedented” infrastructure development has been undertaken in the district.

