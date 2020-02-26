‘Godman’ held for raping 4 minors, 19-yr-old from same family for over a month

The man, who hails from Maharashtra’s Raigad district, is a distant relative of the family. The four minors — girls aged between 10 to 17— and the 19-year-old woman are all members of the same family. The man, who hails from Maharashtra’s Raigad district, is a distant relative of the family. The four minors — girls aged between 10 to 17— and the 19-year-old woman are all members of the same family.

Four minor girls and a 19-year-old woman from a family were allegedly molested and raped by a self-proclaimed godman, who told the family that he could remove a spell of black magic cast on them and also help them procure hidden wealth. The 32-year-old accused, who has now been arrested, also “married” the 19-year-old victim.

The man, who hails from Maharashtra’s Raigad district, is a distant relative of the family. The four minors — girls aged between 10 to 17— and the 19-year-old woman are all members of the same family.

The incident came to light after the would be in-laws of the victims’ older sister contacted the members of Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), an organisation of anti-superstition activists founded by slain rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. The activists helped the family members approach police and subsequently, a First Information Report was registered at a police station in Pimpri, based on the statement of the 22-year-old sister of the victims.

As per the primary information given by police, the accused sexually abused the woman and minor girls in the family for over a month, starting from the third week of January.

The accused is already married and has two daughters, said police. On Tuesday, the accused was produced before a court in Pimpri and remanded to police custody.

