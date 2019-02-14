Godhra train attack: Gujarat govt decides to compensate kin of deceased

Ahead of the 17 anniversary of the Godhra train carnage, Gujarat government has decided to pay Rs 5 lakh to each of the 52 victims who were killed when Sabarmati Express was set on fire at Godhra in 2002.

Announcing the decision, the state home minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja said in a statement that the Rupani government will be spending Rs 260 lakh for this purpose from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Jadeja pointed out that the Gujarat High Court on October 9, 2017 had directed both the Gujarat government and the Railway ministry to pay Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who were killed on board on February 27, 2002.

The deaths, mostly of kar sevaks who were returning from Ayodhya, had sparked off state-wide communal riots in the state in 2002 where over 1000 persons were killed.

Jadeja pointed out that a total of 59 persons were killed in the attack on the train. Of these only 52 have been identified, while seven remained unidentified. The Rs 260 lakh will be handed over to Ahmedabad-based State Legal Service Authority to be disbursed to the kin.

The Indian Express in October 2017 had reported that Gujarat HC had commuted the death sentence of 11 convicts to rigorous life imprisonment and had upheld the sentencing of 20 others to life term. It also confirmed the acquittal of 63 remaining accused. The Division Bench of Justices Anant S Dave and G R Udhwani also held that the Gujarat government had failed to discharge its duty in maintaining law and order in the incident and directed it to pay compensation to the kin of the deceased.