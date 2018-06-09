Godhra stone-pelting: Seven hurt, 84 booked

The police said that about seven persons sustained minor injuries in the clash, including a woman. (Source: Google Maps) The police said that about seven persons sustained minor injuries in the clash, including a woman. (Source: Google Maps)

The Godhra police has booked 84 persons in a case of rioting and unlawful assembly after a communal clash broke out in the Khadi Falia area of the town late on Friday night. According to the police, the clash ensued after a petty argument between an auto driver and a motorcycle owner, which brought the Hindu and Muslim communities face to face.

Godhra B Division police lobbed a couple of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd that gathered in the area on Friday night, pelting stones at each other. According to Police Inspector M Sangtyani, the clash occurred when the auto driver was passing through the area and asked a motorcycle owner to get his two-wheeler out of the way. “The dispute was over the way the motorcycle was parked. The auto driver claimed that the motorcycle was blocking the road and so he asked the resident to move his two-wheeler out of the way. It resulted in a heated argument that eventually brought members of both communities face to face. They started pelting stones at each other,” said Sangtyani.

The police said that about seven persons sustained minor injuries in the clash, including a woman. “The situation was brought under control very quickly. We have identified about 34 people who were part of the mob that indulged in rioting. We are also looking at identifying about 50 others,” Sangtyani said.

The police FIR – under various sections of the IPC for rioting, unlawful assembly, damage to property, endangering life and property of others, and causing grevious hurt to others – has named 22 members of the Muslim community and 12 members of the Hindu community while 50 persons are said to be unidentified.

The Godhra police is yet to make any arrests in the matter as the investigation is underway.

