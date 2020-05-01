Godhra: Stones pelted at cops during sealing drive, 8 detained

Medical officials in Vadodara’s Nagarwada after a person tested positive in the area. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana ) Medical officials in Vadodara’s Nagarwada after a person tested positive in the area. (Express photo: Bhupendra Rana )

Tension prevailed in Godhra town Thursday night after residents pelted stones at a police team that had come to seal a containment zone. One police-sub inspector was reportedly injured. Eight people, including three women, have been detained from the spot.

According to the police, the team went to Guhya mohalla to barricade and seal the entry and exit points after it was declared a containment zone. On Thursday, three wards – three, six and nine – were declared containment zones. Guhya mohalla is adjacent to Polan Bazaar, which has five active cases of Covid-19 as of Thursday night.

“When the team reached there to cordon off the area as a part of the containment strategy, one person started instigating the residents. Women came out in the lane and raised an alarm by banging utensils. They also started gathering people. When the police tried to stop them, residents started pelting stones,” Leena Patil, Supritendent of Police, Panchmahal district, said.

“Five tear gas shells were lobbed to contain the situation. We have detained eight persons from the spot. Formal arrests will be made after the FIR procedure. Combing operations are underway and the situation is under control now,” Patil added.

