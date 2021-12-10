Godhra riots plea: Nobody raised questions before, Setalvad driving plea, SIT tells SC

The Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probed the 2002 post-Godhra riots Thursday said that Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the riots, and others who were now blaming it of siding with the accused had never pointed fingers at it in the past though they had ample time to and reiterated that the charges were now being driven by her co-petitioner, activist Teesta Setalvad.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted this before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar which reserved its judgment on Jafri’s appeal challenging the Gujarat High Court order upholding the decision of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Ahmedabad, to accept the closure report filed by the SIT giving a clean chit to the then state Chief Minister Narendra Modi and others in riot related cases.

Rohatgi said that the SIT had given one report in 2010 concluding that there was no cognisable material.