Goddess Kali poster row: SC grants filmmaker Leena Manimekalai protection from coercive action in connection with FIRs.

In connection with the multiple FIRs registered against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in several states over a controversial poster of her upcoming documentary film, the Supreme Court on Friday granted interim protection from coercive action to the filmmaker.

The poster showed a woman dressed as the Hindu Goddess Kali smoking a cigarette and holding a pride flag representing the LGBT community in her hand.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha issued notices to the Centre, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments on Manimekalai’s plea.

The SC also stated that a look out circular has been issued against the filmmaker.

“No coercive action should be taken against the petitioner in respect of the FIRs lodged against her. At this stage, it may be noted that lodging of FIRs in multiple case may be of serious prejudice. We are inclined to issue notice so that all FIRs can be consolidated in one place in accordance with law,” the top court noted.

The Kaali poster had sparked outrage online with many demanding the filmmaker’s arrest, accusing her of hurting religious sentiments. #Arrestleenamanimekalai had started trending on Twitter.

Following the outrage on Twitter, Canada-based Manimekalai had urged users to use the hashtag “love you Leena manimekalai” instead of “#arrest Leena manimekalai”.

Advertisement

Appearing for Manimekalai, Advocate Kamini Jaiswal claimed that there is no intention to hurt religious feelings.

Manimekalai in her plea sought to club as well as quash the FIRs registered against her in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the poster.

She has also sought an ex-parte stay on criminal proceedings emanating from these FIRs.

Advertisement

Manimekalai, who belongs to the Maharajapuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar, has internationally acclaimed films Madathi and Sengadal the Dead Sea to her credit. (With inputs from PTI)