Godavari in spate as heavy rain lashes Nashik district

Heavy rain in Nashik district for the past two days has led to flooding in many parts of the city, which saw five bridges being submerged as the Godavari river rose over the danger mark. This was due to the district administration having to release nearly 20,000 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water from the Gangapur dam on Sunday morning.

Advertising

The release of water flooded aras like Saraf Bazar, Sarkarwada and areas adjoining the banks of Godavari, submerging many temples in that vicinity. A number of people living along the banks also had to be shifted to higher grounds.

Vehicular traffic on the Mumbai-Nashik and Nashik-Aurangabad Highway was also affected. A landslide in Kasara Ghat region led to the suspension of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus services between Mumbai and Nashik.

Meanwhile, District Collector Suraj Mandhare declared that Monday will be a holiday for schools and colleges in the district.

Heavy showers also lashed tribal-dominated tehsils of Igatpuri, Trimbakeshwar, Peint, Surgana, Nashik and Dindori on Sunday. In 24 hours, the Trimbakeshwar tehsil received 315 millimetres of rain, followed by Igatpuri (220 mm), Peint {200 mm), Surgana(180 mm), Nashik (98.5 mm) and Dindori (68 mm).