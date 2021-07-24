God will forgive: Kerala HC junks pleas against highway widening due to temples, mosque

Kunhikrishnan said one of the needs of the country is NH with sufficient width, with straight roads, so that people from all walks of life can use it.

REJECTING A bunch of petitions against widening of NH-66 in Kollam pointing out two temples and a mosque on the roadside, Kerala High Court on Friday said that “for development of the highway, if the religious institutions are affected, God will forgive us”.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan also said, “God will protect the petitioners, the authorities, and also the author of this judgment. God will be with us.’’

He said one of the needs of the country is NH with sufficient width, with straight roads, so that people from all walks of life can use it. “In such a situation, if this court starts to interfere in acquisition proceedings of National Highway on the basis that there is a curve or there is a mosque or there is a temple or there is a school, the acquisition proceedings could not be completed,” the judge said.

“Unless there are mala fides or unless there is patent illegality, the acquisition proceedings cannot be interfered with by the writ court, invoking the powers under Article 226 of the Constitution of India,’’ he said.

Pointing out the petitioners’ argument that if the proposed alignment is accepted, it will destroy two mosques and two temples, Justice Kunhikrishnan quoted a famous film song by veteran lyricist Sreekumaran Thambi: “The God almighty is omnipresent. He exists on the earth, in the sky, in pillars, and in the rust. He is the embodiment of kindness and dwells in the hearts of all, as a light of kindness.”