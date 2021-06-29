Goa’s iconic Club Tito’s sold by owners citing harassment

The owners of Club Tito's, one of Goa's most happening nightlife spots near here, on Monday announced they have sold the club due to "harassment" by authorities and NGOs.(Facebook/@clubtitosgoa)

The iconic club, located at Baga beach in North Goa, has been synonymous with nightlife in the tourist state.

“It is with sadness but with anger that we have sold our entire business in Goa. I personally have suffered the least as I was compensated adequately and even my future generations won’t have to work,” Richardo Joseph D’Souza, whose family owns the club, said in a post on Facebook.

“I will also share some with our staff but in the long term they have no jobs. Can I please ask our officials to employ them as I do not ever plan any more business in Goa,” he said.

He did not share any information about the new owner.

D’Souza claimed he has been “harassed” by officials from the police department, the Planning and Development Authority, the Coastal Regulation Zone, NGOs, panchayat and sarpanches, Block Development Officers, Deputy Collectors and others.

He, however, said he is grateful to “certain segment of the government like Dr Sawant (chief minister Pramod Sawant), the IAS officers, ex-staff, present staff, our neighbours, all my friends and family and the common people of Goa who all contributed to this great brand called Tito’s”.