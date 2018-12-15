Goans suffered in absence of strong regional party: Vijai Sardesai

Toggle Menu
He said the absence of a strong regional political entity has resulted into decisions that are skewed against the people of Goa.

Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai. (File photo)

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai has rued that Goa “lagged behind” in forming a true “regionalistic” party.

“I can say that Goa has lagged behind in forming a true regionalistic party due to which there is a wanton interference in creating policies and decisions which are skewed against Goans”, Sardesai said while addressing a gathering of Goan diaspora in Dubai Friday evening.

He cited examples of parties like TRS in Telangana, BJP in Odisha and DMK in Tamil Nadu which are deep-rooted in their respective regions.

GFP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in the coastal state. The MGP is another party that is part of the ruling dispensation, apart from three Independent MLAs.

