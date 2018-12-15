Goans suffered in absence of strong regional party: Vijai Sardesai

Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai has rued that Goa “lagged behind” in forming a true “regionalistic” party.

He said the absence of a strong regional political entity has resulted into decisions that are skewed against the people of Goa.

“I can say that Goa has lagged behind in forming a true regionalistic party due to which there is a wanton interference in creating policies and decisions which are skewed against Goans”, Sardesai said while addressing a gathering of Goan diaspora in Dubai Friday evening.

He cited examples of parties like TRS in Telangana, BJP in Odisha and DMK in Tamil Nadu which are deep-rooted in their respective regions.

GFP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in the coastal state. The MGP is another party that is part of the ruling dispensation, apart from three Independent MLAs.