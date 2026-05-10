Goan chef aboard cruise ship linked to hantavirus outbreak says no one is symptomatic

A chef from Goa – among the crew members onboard the MV Hondius cruise ship in the Atlantic off Cape Verde – which is at the centre of the current hantavirus outbreak, on Saturday said that there are no symptomatic people on the ship at present and denied reports of a “widespread rescue of sick passengers”.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Khabir Moraes, a native of South Goa’s Cuncolim, said: “I have been a post circulating claiming that I am a ‘hero’ involved in a rescue operation for ‘HATS virus’ patients on board. While I appreciate the kind words and concern, I need to clear the air with the actual facts. I am a member of this crew. Assisting passengers and ensuring the safety of everyone on board is quite literally my job. It’s what we’re trained for and I am just doing my part as a professional.”