Goan activist Claude Alvares summoned by police

The Goa Police summoned activist Claude Alvares on Wednesday in connection with an FIR filed against him in May. Alvares moved for an anticipatory bail by afternoon.

“We have summoned him for locking the main door of the department’s head office,” said Police Inspector Siddhant Shirodkar. “We are probing the charges as there is an FIR filed by the office of Mines and Geology.”

On May 12, Alvares symbolically locked the offices of the State Mines and Geology department and handed the keys to the state police. The office was fully functioning and had employees working inside the premises.

It was Alvares’s petition, filed through his NGO Goa Foundation, that prompted the Supreme Court to take notice and direct the mines to shut down.

Alvares had later told the press the “symbolic” act was to show the rampant theft of iron ore by mining companies, even as a Supreme Court order banned it.

