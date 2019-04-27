GoAir’s A320 ceo aircraft suffers technical glitch

Toggle Menu
A GoAir plane, carrying 151 passengers, to the national capital was diverted to Nagpur due to a “technical glitch” in the pressurisation system, according to the airline.

The airline also said the 151 passengers were provided with refreshments, dinner and options for accommodating on alternate GoAir flights or full refund.

