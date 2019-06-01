GoAir employee wishes mother on her birthday, then kills self

A 19-year-old employee of private carrier GoAir has allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur, a step he took after wishing his mother on her birthday, the police said on Friday. The mother of the deceased, Manthan Mahendra Chavan, alleged that he was facing harassment at work.Manthan was a trainee ramp officer with the airline at the Nagpur airport. He ended his life on Thursday afternoon at his residence after wishing his mother, Sushma Chavan — a constable with the special branch of Nagpur Police — on her birthday, the police said.

When contacted, Sushma told The Indian Express, “He was on medical leave but his senior, who is a ramp officer at the GoAir office at the airport, was harassing him to come to work. My son was very tense. So, I spoke to this officer, who insisted that Manthan should come to work since he (the officer) was alone. I tried to reason with him but to no avail.”

“I was at home when Manthan hanged himself in the other room… It was my birthday but I had forgotten. He greeted me but after some time, I found him dead,” she added.

Asked if she had filed a police complaint, Sushma said, “I will do it later.”

The police said that Manthan hanged himself from an iron rod of a ventilator at his home in Chandramani Nagar under the Ajni police station area around 2.45 pm.

His father told the police it is not clear why Manthan committed suicide, but he may have taken the extreme step due to stress at work, Sub-Inspector Kailash Magar of Ajni police said. The deceased was on leave as he was down with jaundice for the last nearly two weeks, Magar said, quoting his father.

“No suicide note was found at the spot, from where a piece of paper was recovered with the message, ‘Happy birthday mummy – I am sorry’. It was Manthan’s mother’s birthday yesterday,” he added.

The Ajni police has registered a case of accidental death. “We are conducting a detailed investigation into the case,” the sub-inspector said.

Meanwhile, GoAir, in a statement, said it deeply regrets the death of Manthan, who was working as a trainee ramp officer at the airport for last about nine months. He was on leave for almost a week, the airline added.

“GoAir is ascertaining facts related to the case and we are extending full cooperation and support to the investigating authorities,” said Bakul Gala, VP (corporate communications & PR), GoAir.

“Our hearts go out to the parents and family members of young Manthan in this hour of grief. We pray that the almighty gives them courage to overcome this tragedy… While nothing can compensate the tragic loss of a young family member, GoAir, on its part, will immediately release his dues and other compensation as per the company policy,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)