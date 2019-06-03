Goa: Woman hammers husband to death after quarrel

An aircraft handler posted with INS Hansa was hammered to death by his wife at Vasco on Saturday night, ending a long marriage of domestic abuse, confirmed the police. The woman has been booked for murder, police said.

According to Deputy SP Sunita Sawant, Kulshetra Singh was one of the aircraft handlers at Dabolim’s naval air station. He was in the habit of beating his wife and was also known to be an alcoholic, according to the statement given by neighbours to the Vasco Police.

The woman, who called the neighbours on Saturday night, admitted that they had a long fight, after which she used a kitchen appliance to hammer his head several times, she told the police. The woman later called the neighbours who rushed the man to the naval hospital. “He was declared brought dead. The post mortem has shown there are 12 to 14 deep injuries on the head and lot of blood loss, and he seems to have died due to the beating. We have recorded the statement of the woman and she is under arrest,” Sawant said.