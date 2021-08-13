Goa: Woman found dead on beach; police say no indication of sexual assault

The body of a 19-year-old woman was found on Calangute beach in North Goa on Thursday morning, a day after she was reported missing by her family. According to Goa police, a post-mortem revealed that there was no indication of sexual assault or violence and the woman had died due to drowning.

The woman, a resident of Mapusa, was last seen at a bus stand where her father had dropped her. Superintendent of Police, North Goa, Shobhit Saksena said the police was informed about the body by a passerby, on Thursday. He said the post-mortem had revealed that the cause of death was asphyxia and death due to drowning.

Questions were raised over sexual assault since the woman’s body was found in a semi-clad condition. Police officers said that they were also examining if this could have been a case of suicide, although no suicide note was recovered on Thursday.

Sources said that the woman, who worked at a fast-food chain, had recovered from Covid-19 a month ago but was afraid to go back to work since her recovery. She had told her family members that she felt her health would worsen if she stepped out of her house again.

On Wednesday, the woman’s father, a two-wheeler taxi pilot, had dropped her to a bus stand to go to work.

Opposition parties including GFP and AAP, once again, trained guns on Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who holds the home portfolio, raising questions over women’s safety. The 19-year-old’s death comes two days after a 13-year-old was raped in Valpoi.