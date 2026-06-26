Goa may get a Kochi-style water metro. Here’s the plan

As per a feasibility study conducted by Kochi Metro Rail Limited to assess potential routes and passenger demand for a water taxi network across the state, at least 28 locations were surveyed and eight feasible routes were identified. (Credit: Kochi Water Metro website)

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said Friday the proposed water metro project in Goa will improve daily transportation and enhance tourism in the coastal state.

On the sidelines of inauguration of the new building of the Captain of Ports department in Panaji, Sonowal said: “I’m particularly happy to share that the Goa water metro project, which was earlier envisaged in a later phase, has now been brought into phase 1 implementation priority. It is because the [Goa] chief minister visited Delhi and he requested me that it should be done for Goa. If a water metro can be implemented successfully in Kochi, then along the same lines, it should be specifically promoted in Goa too”.