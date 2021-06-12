Goa: Walk-in registrations for 18-44 group from tomorrow

Sawant had earlier said that the state government aims to vaccinate its entire population against Covid-19 with at least the first dose by July 30. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Friday announced that the state will allow walk-in registrations for the 18-44 age group during a Covid-19 vaccination drive beginning June 13.

Sawant had earlier said that the state government aims to vaccinate its entire population against Covid-19 with at least the first dose by July 30.

On Sunday, in a video addressing residents of Goa, Sawant said, “Pre-registration is not required. You can walk-in and get vaccinated. All persons above 18 years of age will be eligible for walk-in vaccination, without any restrictions. The drive will be conducted across Goa in 164 locations at municipality and Gram Panchayat level and also at 40 permanent locations of the Directorate of Health Services.” The drive he was referring to is the third phase of the ‘Tika Utsav’ in the state.

#TIKAUTSAV3 begins from Sunday 13, June 2021. All persons above 18 years of age will be eligible for walk-in vaccination, without any restrictions. The drive will be conducted across Goa in 164 locations at Municipality/Panchayat Level, and also at 40 Permanent locations of DHS. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 11, 2021

He said that in addition to permanent vaccination centres located at Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres in the state there will be rotating vaccination centres that will move from one village to another. A timetable for these will be issued by the government. Each vaccination centre, he said, will be able to administer 250 doses a day.

“Please do not rush to the vaccination centres. A timetable will be issued, see when there is a camp in your village and don’t make a run to another village panchayat for vaccination,” said Sawant.

He said the Goa government had taken the decision to start the third phase of the Tika Utsav following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of free vaccination for all from June 21.

According to the data released by the government on Friday, the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 4,06,621 people in the state while 98, 091 people have received both doses.

Amid talk of the third wave affecting children, the state government had announced lactating mothers and parents of children under 15 as a priority group for vaccination in the 18-44 age group. The other priority groups in the age group included those with co-morbidities and seafarers.