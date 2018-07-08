Goa University convocation: Tenacity, zeal of women students game-changer for India, says President Kovind

While commending the expansion of universities and IITs, Kovind also maintained that the country needs to experiment with the changing world. “Expanding quantity has to be complemented by quality. This is where the greatest challenge exists,” President Kovind said. While commending the expansion of universities and IITs, Kovind also maintained that the country needs to experiment with the changing world. “Expanding quantity has to be complemented by quality. This is where the greatest challenge exists,” President Kovind said.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday lauded the academic tenacity and zeal of Indian women students and called it a “game-changer” for the society. Kovind, who was in Goa to address the 30th annual convocation of Goa University, said he was impressed by the performance of women at the university, and asked students elsewhere in the country to emulate the example.

“Travelling across the country, I have been struck by the tenacity and academic results of our girl students,” the President said in his address. “This is a game-changer for our society and Goa’s promotion of girls education is a model for other states.

“The performance of girl students at Goa University is an example: 60 per cent of students here are girls, and 63 per cent of toppers and medallists at today’s ceremony are girls.” Of 67 gold medals awarded today, 41 were won by women students. In all, 9,000 students are expected to be awarded with degrees this year.

“This is an outstanding achievement for not just your university and for Goa, but for the entire country,” Kovind told the students. Appealing the youth not to take education for granted, he said, “I would request the young women, as well as the young men, graduating today to bear in mind that access to higher education is still a privilege in India. It is the contributions of countless citizens – many of them you will not even know personally – that sustain institutions such as Goa University. As you go into the world and build you careers, do remember and do try and give back to the society in whatever manner you can, or wish to.”

Calling education “empowerment”, he said, “It not only helps us know our world better but also enables us to think of ways of changing the world for the better.”

Goa University’s “cosmopolitan character” also came in for praise from the President. He said, “Goa University has a liberal and cosmopolitan character, in keeping with the ethos of the state. This is a major strength, and it should not get diluted.”

While commending the expansion of universities and IITs, Kovind also maintained that the country needs to experiment with the changing world. “Expanding quantity has to be complemented by quality. This is where the greatest challenge exists,” he said.

