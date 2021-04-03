Goa tourism apologises after calling Marathas ‘invaders’

Congress Committee president Chodankar said he strongly condemned the act of the government that had insulted “brave Maratha warriors”.

The Goa Tourism Department on Friday deleted a tweet in which Marathas were called “invaders” hours after it was posted and issued an apology.

The tweet had said: “The Aguada Jail is part of the beautiful Fort Aguada which was built in the year 1612. This fort which once defended Portuguese stronghold against the Dutch and Maratha invaders is divided into two parts- The upper and the lower fort.”

Congress leaders including Digambar Kamat and Girish Chodankar lashed out at the BJP government. Kamat tweeted, “@TourismGoa clarification makes propaganda of Salazars Portuguese Regime. Is this the MODIfied History @BJP4India now writing @goacm? (sic)”

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Chodankar said he strongly condemned the act of the government that had insulted “brave Maratha warriors”.

However, state Tourism minister Manojhar Ajgaonkar said, “It was a mistake and the tweet has been withdrawn. We will look into the matter and send a report to the CM….”