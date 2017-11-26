Top Goa FM radio station executive booked for sexual harassment

Police have booked the Goa head of a private FM radio station for allegedly sexually harassing a junior woman employee. The radio station, however, said “some ex-employees, who are suspected to have been involved in financial embezzlement, are spreading false and malicious rumours about the brand and a few current employers.” The complainant is no longer working with the radio outlet, the police said.

According to a complaint filed at the Panaji police station on Saturday, on November 10, the accused uttered abusive words and made sexually-coloured remarks, thereby outraging the modesty of the woman. The alleged incident took place in the Panaji office of the radio station, the complainant said. She also claimed the accused had threatened her on several occasions, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Chandan Choudhury said the police have filed an FIR against the accused under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 354 (d) (Stalking) and 504 (insult). The radio station, in a statement, said some of the ex-employees are spreading “false rumours” about the FM brand and current employers.

“Initially, one of the employees had complained of being mentally harassed. Upon conducting a detailed investigation, the organisation found no merit in the claim,” the statement said. “When this was communicated to the employee, the employee became incommunicado and instead filed a sexual harassment complaint with the police. The organisation got to know about this only when the police came in for investigation,” it said.

“The organisation condemns and denies claims of inaction (if any) and reserves right to available legal recourse. The organisation is fully cooperating with the due process of law,” the statement added.