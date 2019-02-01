Goa to review scheme: Citing privacy and misuse, MLAs call for scrapping traffic sentinels

Ruling and opposition MLAs in the Goa Assembly on Thursday called for scrapping the traffic sentinel scheme, which rewards citizens for reporting traffic violations by clicking photographs of offenders, by voicing concerns about its misuse, invasion of privacy and even marital discord.

Advertising

Objecting to the act of clicking photographs without permission, Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo, a BJP MLA, thundered on the floor of the House, “Where is our privacy?” NCP leader Churchill Alemao called the scheme “dangerous”, while Congress MLA Alex Reginald asked “why not such schemes against drugs instead?” The Congress leader of the House questioned the manner in which the scheme was implemented — with “no study” and “no discussion”.

With both the ruling party and Opposition irate, Cabinet minister Sudin Dhavalikar promised the scheme would be placed for review with immediate effect.

The scheme, launched in 2017, allows citizens to report on 10 types of traffic violations (like driving against the flow of traffic, parking on footpath, riding without helmet) by clicking a photograph or video of the offender and vehicle registration plate and sending it to Goa Traffic Police department through a WhatsApp number. For every 1,000 points earned, the sentinel can earn Rs 1,000. In the past two months, there have been cases of traffic sentinels being beaten up by commuters for taking photographs.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who holds the Home portfolio, under which traffic department functions, asserted that the scheme inculcates community policing. Around Rs 11,92,000 has been disbursed among 78 traffic sentinels, and informants have won a car and motorcycle, he said in a written response to a question from Congress MLA Digambar Kamat. Kamat later asked him, “Why this outsourcing of policing? What is this photography?”

Goa Police has prosecuted 7.74 lakh traffic violators, according to Goa DGP Muktesh Chander, though MLAs alleged in the House that the scheme gave people a tool to spy one another.

“Lots of photographs are just floating. Please stop this scheme,” said Velim MLA Filipe Nery Rodrigues.

“We do not have good parking spots… This scheme has become a business model for many,” said BJP MLA Ticlo.

Lobo asked, “Do we have a right to privacy? Anyone takes our photo. The scheme is illegal as it started in 2017, but was notified only in November 22, 2018. Even the Cabinet didn’t approve it, it got notified later.”

Nilesh Cabral, another BJP leader, said the state is not ready for such a scheme as it doesn’t have the infrastructure. Ally and Cabinet Minister Vijai Sardesai wondered if everyone would attack a CCTV if it did the same job.

Advertising

Congress MLA Nilkanth Halarnkar spoke on “the sweet-natured Goans who always give lifts to people. Now if someone clicks a photograph of a man and a woman and it is misunderstood and the photograph reaches home with the challan, it could lead to divorce!” He was supported by Isidore Fernandes who simply said “pati, patni and woh”, opposing the scheme.