Goa to recover dues from indicted mine owners: Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state government will recover its dues from mine owners indicted in the Justice M B Shah Commission Report on illegal mining in the state.

Sawant was responding to a question by Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai in the Assembly. Sardesai said it had been seven years since the Justice Shah committee submitted its report in which the illegal mining scam was pegged at over Rs 35,000 crore and asked what action the government had taken to recover the dues.

Sawant said the state government had filed an affidavit in the High Court of Bombay at Goa and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed to probe the matter had so far filed 16 FIRs — chargesheets had been filed in eight, two are under investigation, three have been transferred and two quashed.

“The SIT is on track,” Sawant told the Assembly, adding that it was not the job of the SIT to recover dues.

He said the Directorate of Mining and Geology had recovered Rs 16 crore and trials in rest of the cases were ongoing.

“Recovery notices have been issued. It is going on for the last two years,” said the Chief Minister.