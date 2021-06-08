Goa to act against pvt hospitals for not reporting 67 Covid deaths

The cumulative Covid-19 death count in Goa climbed to 2,840 on Monday from 2,760 on Sunday as these 67 deaths were added along with 13 fatalities reported in the state on Monday.

The Goa government is set to take action against private hospitals which failed to report 67 Covid-related deaths on time.

In a health bulletin issued on Monday, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) said, “Sixty-seven additional deaths, which were of the period from 5/8/2020 to 22/05/2021 and have been reported from private hospitals, are added to the cumulative deaths. Appropriate action under provisions of Public Health Act will be initiated against these hospitals.”

The cumulative Covid-19 death count in Goa climbed to 2,840 on Monday from 2,760 on Sunday as these 67 deaths were added along with 13 fatalities reported in the state on Monday.

While one of the 67 deaths took place on August 5, 2020, the rest took place in April-May this year, sources said.

The lapse came to light while the health department was reviewing data related to Covid-19 in which some hospitals had reported no deaths.

While some hospitals failed to report few deaths on time, a hospital in Margao failed to report 22 deaths, official sources said.