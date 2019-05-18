Toggle Menu
In a first, presence of tiger recorded at Goa national park

“The striped tiger presence in the area indicates the level of protection, quality of wildlife habitat and management practices in the national park are of high levels,” a statement released by the National Park said.

The 240 square kilometer area of the forest was being scanned for the presence of the “elusive big cat” since last year.

For the first time, presence of a tiger has been reported in Goa’s Bhagwan Mahaveer National Park. The movement of the tiger was recorded through camera trapping method on May 14.

The 240 square kilometer area of the forest was being scanned for the presence of the “elusive big cat” since last year, the statement added. The department has procured more camera traps to strengthen field staff.

The national park is spread across the western ghats in Sanguem Taluka of Goa along the eastern border of the state.

