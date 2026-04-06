Taj employee killed in Goa after Mini Cooper crashes into bike, businessman’s son arrested

Darius was allegedly driving the Mini Cooper, which had a temporary registration number as it was a recent purchase, police said. (Special arrangement photo)

A 23-year-old woman was killed while her colleague suffered critical injuries after a motorcycle on which they were travelling was allegedly hit by a Mini Cooper on Sunday night in Dona Paula in Panaji.

Darius Dias, the 22-year-old son of Andrew Dias, a local businessman who runs several businesses, including a bakery and hotels, has been held.

Darius was allegedly driving the Mini Cooper, which had a temporary registration number as it was a recent purchase, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Diksha Gopal Parwadkar, a native of Parward in Karnataka. Her colleague, D Arunkumar, 26, who was riding the motorcycle, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Police said both worked as front desk executives at the Taj Resort and Convention Centre, and were returning from work when the incident took place.