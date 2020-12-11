Goa supply to take hit if beef banned

According to Anwar Bepari, president of the Quraishi Meat Traders Association, trade was already suffering with the stocks coming only from Karnataka and also with increasing cases of cow-vigilantism over the years.

THE FIRST impact of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill (2020), which was passed by the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday, will be felt in Goa, with the meat traders’ association here saying it will “kill the industry”.

Like vegetables, Goa is dependent on the neighbouring state for its beef supply – a major attraction for tourist meal plates and the local staple for the minority community in the state.

According to Anwar Bepari, president of the Quraishi Meat Traders Association, trade was already suffering with the stocks coming only from Karnataka and also with increasing cases of cow-vigilantism over the years. “Now, the transport itself has been banned. This means it’s going to be very, very difficult,” he said. “Maharashtra laws had made it difficult and now with Karnataka changing the definition of cattle, things stand to change.” “Our 100 per cent stock is from Belgaum, Karnataka,” added Bepari.

