Goa: Struck by lightning, Delhi resident dies at Candolim beach

A tourist from New Delhi identified as Chaitanya Nagpal, 35, died at Candolim beach in North Goa after lightning struck him on Friday evening. His wife, who was beside him, was also rushed to the hospital. She is recovering now.

The couple were strolling by the beach when the lightning struck them. “He sustained severe injuries on the chest due to thunder strike at around 4 pm. He was given first aid immediately by the lifeguards and thereafter rushed to the District Hospital. He was declared dead by the medical officer on duty,” confirmed Nolasco Raposo, incharge of the Calangute police station.

According to Raposo, Nagpal’s wife, who is pregnant, went into shock and she was immediately rushed to the hospital. “A case of unnatural death stands registered at Calangute Police station. The body is now at the Goa Medical College Morgue, Bambolim. It will be released after postmortem,” Raposo added.