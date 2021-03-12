scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest news

Goa Speaker summons state Cong chief over disqualification plea

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president has filed a disqualification petition against 10 MLAs who had left the party to join the BJP in 2019.

By: PTI | Panaji |
March 12, 2021 2:22:29 pm
Goa, Congress, Goa Assembly, Congress chief Girish Chodankar, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, Congress news, Goa latest news, indian expressGoa Congress chief Girish Chodankar. (Twitter/@girishgoa)

Goa Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Friday summoned state Congress chief Girish Chodankar and dismissed an application seeking to produce an additional document in connection with the disqualification petition filed against 10 MLAs.

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president has filed a disqualification petition against 10 MLAs who had left the party to join the BJP in 2019.

Read |Pulling up Goa govt, Supreme Court says govt officials can’t be appointed SECs

The Speaker had heard the arguments in the matter on February 26, and the reserve on it is pending.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Speaker summoned Chodankar and informed him that one of his applications seeking to produce an additional document has been dismissed.

Speaking to reporters, Chodankar’s lawyer Abhijit Gosawi said they had sought to produce an additional document in the matter.

The Speaker was requested to give his verdict in the matter as soon as possible, as the final arguments in it were already heard on February 26.

Ten MLAs, led by former Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, had split from the Congress in July 2019 and joined the BJP.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Kavlekar is currently the deputy chief minister in the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet.

The disqualification petition argues that the split by the MLAs was not valid and it attracts the anti-defection law, Gosawi said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement