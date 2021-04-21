Goa Speaker rejects plea to disqualify 12 MLAs

Chodankar and MGP leader Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Speaker to decide the disqualification petition pending for several months.

The Goa Assembly Speaker on Tuesday dismissed the disqualification petitions filed against 12 MLAs – 10 from the Congress and two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) – who defected to the BJP in 2019.

The Speaker’s decision comes a year and a half after a preliminary hearing was held in the petition filed by Congress leader Girish Chodankar in October, 2019. Chodankar and MGP leader Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar had moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Speaker to decide the disqualification petition pending for several months.

“The biggest hurdle was to get a decision from the Speaker.This decision is not in consonance with the Constitution. We are going to test this order. We will wait to see what happens in the Supreme Court on April 22,” said lawyer Abhijit Gosawi, who argued on behalf of Chodankar, President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. “We could not have expected anything else from a biased Speaker… We can either challenge this in the High Court or we can mention it in the Supreme Court,” said Chodankar.