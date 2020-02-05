Goa Speaker disallowed starred question on Sanatan Sanstha: Congress

Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. (File) Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. (File)

Goa Assembly Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday disallowed “without explanation” a starred question posed by Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco on the workings of the Sanatan Sanstha, the legislator claimed.

Lourenco said, “There were serious questions to be asked and it (my question) was listed. I had pointed to the functioning of the Sanatan Sanstha. The organisation’s name has come in the murder cases of both (activist Govind) Pansare and (rationalist Narendra) Dabholkar, and even in the murder probe of (journalist) Gauri Lankesh. The lawyer for the organisation is also being probed and weapons have been found on them. How is all this not valid question?”

According to the MLA, the question was put forward in the Monsoon Session but didn’t make it to the board. It was later listed as a “Postponed” and “Starred question” and was listed for Tuesday’s House hours.

“I will write to the Chief Minister. This is Goa, and the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka are probing them. How then should the MLAs in the state not discuss or know what is shaping inside this organisation?” he said.

