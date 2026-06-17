Goa SP ‘registered birth, marriage’ in Portugal, suspended

The Goa government has suspended Superintendent of Police (SP) Anti-Terrorist Squad Edwin Colaco after a vigilance complaint alleged that the officer registered his birth and marriage in Portugal.

Sources said the suspension order was issued earlier this week, after the Directorate of Vigilance received an anonymous complaint alleging that Colaco travelled to Portugal sometime between 2008 and 2010 to register his birth and marriage. The officer has been placed under suspension and a departmental inquiry is ongoing.

About the probe

Portugal offers those born in Goa before December 19, 1961 – the day Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule – and two future generations the option of registering as Portuguese citizens. Since a Portuguese passport provides the holder visa-free entry to several countries, including the United Kingdom and the European Union, many in Goa in the last few decades have been transcribing their births in the Central Registry in Lisbon and acquiring Portuguese citizenship to avail employment and educational opportunities overseas.