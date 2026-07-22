A Goa ‘solidarity march’ to back Delhi protests invites police FIR

Students gather in solidarity with Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, and demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the NEET exam. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Two days after hundreds of protesters held a “solidarity march” in Panaji, against the backdrop of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi, the Goa police on Tuesday night lodged an FIR against “unknown supporters” and “protesters” for unlawful assembly and for organising the event “without obtaining prior permission” from the state authorities.

The FIR was lodged at Panaji police station at 10.33 pm based on a complaint by Nilesh A Salgaonkar, Joint Mamlatdar-III and Executive Magistrate, Tiswadi. The police complaint stated that at Azad Maidan in Panaji, “unknown supporters/protesters of CJP with their common object formed an unlawful assembly and without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority organised the protest under the pretext of extending solidarity” with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike.