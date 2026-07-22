A Goa ‘solidarity march’ to back Delhi protests invites police FIR

Filed against “unknown supporters” and “protesters” for unlawful assembly and for organising the event “without obtaining prior permission” from state authorities

Written by: Pavneet Singh Chadha
2 min readPanajiJul 22, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Students gather in solidarity with Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, and demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra PradhanStudents gather in solidarity with Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, and demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in the NEET exam. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)
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Two days after hundreds of protesters held a “solidarity march” in Panaji, against the backdrop of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party in Delhi, the Goa police on Tuesday night lodged an FIR against “unknown supporters” and “protesters” for unlawful assembly and for organising the event “without obtaining prior permission” from the state authorities.

The FIR was lodged at Panaji police station at 10.33 pm based on a complaint by Nilesh A Salgaonkar, Joint Mamlatdar-III and Executive Magistrate, Tiswadi. The police complaint stated that at Azad Maidan in Panaji, “unknown supporters/protesters of CJP with their common object formed an unlawful assembly and without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority organised the protest under the pretext of extending solidarity” with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike.

The FIR has been lodged under several sections including unlawful assembly.

On Monday evening, hundreds of protesters had gathered near the Miramar circle and held a candle-light solidarity march to Azad Maidan in Panaji. The protest was organised by Goa-based NGO, Uzwaad.

Amreen Shaikh, its secretary, said at the protest, “Papers are being leaked. And those students who died (by suicide) due to (NEET) cancellation… the people responsible must face punishment, and there has to be accountability. The Minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) must resign. The government should know that if we can give them power, we can also take back that power. And when we ask for accountability, we mean it.”

The BJP Goa vice-president had meanwhile waded into a row over the protests, saying that “cockroaches are with termites”. The post drew criticism from the Opposition parties, who demanded an apology from the BJP leader for using “disgraceful and dehumanising language.” Sawaikar, however, said there was “no reference to anyone”.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Pavneet Singh Chadha
Pavneet Singh Chadha

Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region. Expertise Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights. Key Coverage Focus: His recent work demonstrates deep investigative capabilities and a focus on high-impact stories, including: Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved. Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases. Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments. He tweets @pub_neat ... Read More

 

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