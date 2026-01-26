Goa could ban social media for children under 16

The overall thought, according to him, is to have children “more focused on education and technology related to education”.

The Goa government is “studying” the possibility of implementing an Australia-like law banning social media for children under the age of 16.

Goa Tourism and Information Technology (IT) Minister Rohan Khaunte said the matter is under consideration. In response to a query on whether such a ban was under consideration, the minister told the media on Sunday: “We have had a lot of complaints from parents. Social media and some of these platforms are becoming a distraction for the children, leading to a lot of social implications.”

He continued: “Australia has brought in a law ensuring a ban on social media for children below the age of 16. It is something they have already done. Our [IT] department, our people have already pulled out those particular papers. We are studying them. We will talk to the chief minister, and if possible, implement a similar ban on children below 16 for usage of social media. The details will follow.”