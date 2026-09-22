Two sisters found dead in Goa. Probe finds they saved money for own funeral

Eight days ago, a local panchayat member visited two elderly sisters who lived alone to discuss an LPG scheme from the government in South Goa’s Canacona district. At that time, he was allegedly told something alarming, although he did not think much of it then. “One of the sisters was unwilling to avail the scheme, claiming she was frustrated with life and that she was not interested in living for too long,” the police officer said.

The two sisters, aged 70 and 73, were found dead in their house in South Goa’s Canacona district on Monday, with the police now suspecting that they could have died by suicide.