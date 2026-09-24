After Express investigation, Goa’s opposition parties red-flag ‘voter deletion’

The Opposition parties in Goa on Thursday demanded that 97 voters found eligible for the final roll be added to the electoral roll immediately. (PTI file photo)

A day after The Indian Express reported on the unprecedented rupture within the Election Commission and the disenfranchisement of potential voters in Goa, the state’s Opposition parties on Thursday accused the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and the ruling BJP government of trying to “influence” and “sabotage” the upcoming state assembly polls in the coastal state.

The Indian Express on Thursday reported that between February 11 and 17, the office of Goa’s Chief Electoral Officer wrote eight times to Gyanesh Bharti, the Senior Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of the state, copying Director General of IT Seema Khanna every time, asking for the rollback option that would let the EROs reverse the earlier deletions as the Supreme Court had directed. The requests went unanswered as the deadline for publication of the final electoral roll approached. The provision was not enabled in time. The 97 were left off the final voters’ roll in Goa.