Goa Serendipity Arts Festival: Art work shut, Assam poet says no one wants our voice to be heard

AT THE exhibition, ‘Look Outside This House’, of the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa, two shut rooms and some empty screens reminded visitors of the artwork that remained under lock and key Thursday.

The exhibition, curated by Sudarshan Shetty at the prestigious festival, was briefly shut Wednesday after visitors scribbled slogans against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on blank canvases. Since then, films on two Miya poets of Assam and a Dalit poet Ashok Kamble — as well as a display, titled Goggles for the Blind, and another exhibit, Art Ink — have not been open to the public.

Organisers of the festival said, “The exhibits still remain closed due to a technical glitch and the festival is looking into it.” Curator Sudarshan Shetty said, “One of the main curatorial approaches to ‘Look Outside This House’ is based upon bringing forth voices from the margins that need to be heard and I hope they are heard by one and all visiting this show.”

Speaking over the phone from Assam, Prof Hafiz Ahmed, one of the Miya poets whose work is no longer on display, said, “This only proves that we have no right to speak, not even the right to listen. This pulling down of our poetry as an art exhibit is a fundamental rights violation. Our poetry were words of protest expressing the discrimination unfolding in the Northeast against a select community. When we were first approached by the curator Sudarshan Shetty, we were grateful that our suffering will be shown to a bigger audience. Now, we are disappointed, hurt and upset by the organisers of the festival.”

Miya poetry is a genre in Assam that is being used to express anguish over citizenship issues. The video recording at Serendipity showed Ahmed reciting from his work, ‘Write Down I am a Miyah’.

His work went viral in 2016 when he wrote the poem ‘I am Miya’ and, subsequently, had four FIRs filed against him in Assam for allegedly presenting the entire Assamese community as xenophobic.

The other works included Ashraful Hussain’s ‘In the Name of My Dead Mother’.

“We are in Assam and our communication channels are limited. We live in an environment of fear and far away in Goa, we really believed the podium to be a quality platform for art. Now, it has given ‘technical glitch’ as reasons for not playing our poetry. This is nothing but political suppression,” said Hussain.

“This is not a technical glitch. No one wants our story to spread. We have depicted the bitter truth. If the festival is about art from across the country, then our art is an exhibit too. If they respect the truth, they should put it up again. If they are not in favour of our suffering, they should not do this,” said Ahmed.

Meanwhile, the Goa Police sent a notice to the organisers to submit details of the band, ‘Dastaan Live’, as well as video footage of their concert on Tuesday where they allegedly “insulted the Hindu faith”.

