Goa school tragedy: 14-year-old dies after hockey ball hits head during practice

A 14-year-old girl died after she was struck by a hockey ball during a practice session at a private school in North Goa Thursday morning, police said.

Police said the incident took place around 10 am when the girl, 14-year-old Ruisha Kharsel, was playing hockey during a training session on the school grounds. According to the police, it was the last day of school before the summer vacation. They added that the victim’s family is originally from Orissa and has been settled in Goa for several years.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “As part of the practice session, a hockey match was ongoing. The teams comprised a mix of boys and girls. Preliminary probe has found that during the match, a penalty corner was awarded against the defending team. As the girl rushed to defend the penalty corner, the rising ball from a flick hit her directly on the head.”