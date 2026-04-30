Goa school tragedy: 14-year-old dies after hockey ball hits head during practice

A 14-year-old girl died after she was struck by a hockey ball during a practice session at a private school in North Goa Thursday morning, police said.
Police said the incident took place around 10 am when the girl, 14-year-old Ruisha Kharsel, was playing hockey during a training session on the school grounds. According to the police, it was the last day of school before the summer vacation. They added that the victim’s family is originally from Orissa and has been settled in Goa for several years.
A police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “As part of the practice session, a hockey match was ongoing. The teams comprised a mix of boys and girls. Preliminary probe has found that during the match, a penalty corner was awarded against the defending team. As the girl rushed to defend the penalty corner, the rising ball from a flick hit her directly on the head.”
Ruisha suffered a serious head injury and collapsed on the field. The school authorities rushed her to a nearby hospital. Police said they received information from the district hospital about a minor girl with a head injury and rushed to the spot.
“The girl was declared dead on arrival. The body has been preserved at the Goa Medical College and the post-mortem will be conducted on Friday. Preliminary probe suggests it is an accidental case that occurred during a hockey game. We have initiated inquest proceedings and registered a case of unnatural death. No complaint has been received so far and a probe is ongoing,” the officer added.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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Geographic Expertise: As the Goa correspondent, Pavneet provides on-the-ground, comprehensive coverage of Goa's political, social, and cultural landscape, ensuring readers receive timely and localized insights.
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Investigative Reporting: Extensive coverage of complex events such as major incidents (e.g., the Goa nightclub fire), tracing the legal, political, and safety lapses involved.
Government and Law Enforcement: Detailed tracking of police actions, deportations, and legal proceedings related to significant local cases.
Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
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