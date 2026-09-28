Goa senior citizen accuses BJP MLA’s son of road rage, CM Pramod Sawant orders probe

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Monday that he has ordered an inquiry into an incident of road rage, allegedly involving the son of a legislator in Goa.

A senior citizen from Curchorem filed a police complaint on Monday alleging that Rahul Faldessai – son of Cumbarjua Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajesh Faldessai – and his associates blocked their car, hurled abuses at them and chased them in their SUV before speeding away.

According to the police complaint lodged by Shantaram Kudchadkar at Curchorem police station, the incident occurred on Saturday around 8.15 pm when the complainant, his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were going to Margao in their SUV. He said when they reached near the Pontemol junction, their path was blocked by another SUV, which was parked diagonally and covering the middle portion of the road.