Goa senior citizen accuses BJP MLA’s son of road rage, CM Pramod Sawant orders probe

3 min readSep 28, 2026 10:24 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Monday that he has ordered an inquiry into an incident of road rage, allegedly involving the son of a legislator in Goa.
A senior citizen from Curchorem filed a police complaint on Monday alleging that Rahul Faldessai – son of Cumbarjua Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajesh Faldessai – and his associates blocked their car, hurled abuses at them and chased them in their SUV before speeding away.
According to the police complaint lodged by Shantaram Kudchadkar at Curchorem police station, the incident occurred on Saturday around 8.15 pm when the complainant, his daughter-in-law and grandchildren were going to Margao in their SUV. He said when they reached near the Pontemol junction, their path was blocked by another SUV, which was parked diagonally and covering the middle portion of the road.
Calls and text messages to BJP MLA Rajesh Faldessai went unanswered.
The complainant said that due to this ‘arbitrary’ blocking, there was traffic congestion for five to 10 minutes and his daughter-in-law began honking to draw the attention of the occupants inside the SUV.
A Goa senior citizen has accused a BJP MLA’s son of road rage (Image: screen grab)
The complainant said the primary occupant of the SUV, Rahul Faldessai, initially ignored the honking, but then stepped out of the vehicle and started hurling abuses at his daughter-in-law. He alleged that instead of moving his vehicle, the SUV occupants turned on the parking lights, sat back inside the car and disregarded the blocked public road.
“The entire side of the road was clear for him to proceed, meaning the blockade was intentional to unlawfully restrain our vehicle for 10 to 15 minutes. When I approached and gently knocked on his car door to request him to clear the path, he kept all the windows rolled up and refused to respond…We proceeded towards Margao in our SUV, but immediately observed Rahul and 2-3 other accomplices armed with a rod/stick, making aggressive gestures to attack our vehicle. Terrified for our safety, my family tried to speed away by moving to the extreme side of the road,” the police complaint stated.
Story continues below this ad
The complainant alleged that the accused chased them in their SUV and trailed them all the way to Ambedkar Circle and “forced them to momentarily halt” before speeding away across the signal towards Quepem.
Police said a complaint has been received in this regard.
A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said: “We have received a complaint and a preliminary inquiry has been initiated. We will verify the contents of the complaint, and after the inquiry is complete, a decision shall be taken on whether an FIR is to be registered. A challan is being issued under the Motor Vehicles Act”.