Goa: Restaurant run by celebrity Australian chef Sarah Todd catches fire

The 400-seat restaurant is located atop a cliff. Todd first shot to fame in 2014 when she took part in MasterChef Australia, a competitive cooking game show.

Fire at Antares resort on Vagator beach, Goa. (Screen grab)

`Antares’, a beach-side restaurant managed by MasterChef Australia contestant Sarah Todd at Vagator in Goa, caught fire Wednesday evening, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident though the restaurant was damaged extensively in the fire. “The flames were seen around 4.30 pm and immediately
fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said inspector C L Patil of Anjuna police.

The fire was doused within an hour, he said, adding that its cause was yet to be ascertained. Sources said the restaurant is owned by a Delhi-based
businessman but managed by Todd, a celebrity Australian chef.

