Goa PWD minister Sudin Dhavalikar hospitalised in Mumbai

Sudin Dhavalikar, 61, is the second minister from the Goa cabinet to be hospitalised in Mumbai. Sudin Dhavalikar, 61, is the second minister from the Goa cabinet to be hospitalised in Mumbai.

Goa Public Works Department Minister Sudin Dhavalikar has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after undergoing a regular health checkup on Monday, his younger brother Dipak Dhavalikar told PTI. He, however, refused to identify the illness. Another family member, on condition of anonymity, said the minister underwent a biopsy for the detection of his illness. The family refused to divulge any further details.

Dhavalikar, 61, is the second minister from the Goa cabinet to be hospitalised in Mumbai. Goa’s Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai last month after he suffered a brain stroke. He is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Earlier this year, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a pancreatic ailment. He later went to a hospital in the US for his health treatment and returned after three months.

Sudin Dhavalikar’s Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party is a constituent of the BJP-led coalition government in Goa. He is the senior-most minister in the government and was a member of the Cabinet Advisory Committee set up by Parrikar before he had left for USA.

His brother Dipak Dhavalikar was a minister in the previous Laxmikant Parsekar-led state government.

