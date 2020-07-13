Goa: Pvt hospitals with functional ICU to keep 20% of their beds reserved for Covid-19 patients

Of the total 91,182 tests done till date, 2,583 have tested positive, with 130 positive cases reported on Monday, with 53 patients discharged. Of the total 91,182 tests done till date, 2,583 have tested positive, with 130 positive cases reported on Monday, with 53 patients discharged.

ON MONDAY, the Goa Government made it mandatory for private hospitals with functional ICU to keep 20 per cent of their beds reserved for Covid-19 patients pushing the private health infrastructure to be equal partners in the fight against Covid.

Health Secretary Nila Mohanan added any hospital which fails to adhere to this directive could face action under the Epidemic Act, including suspension or cancellation of their working licence.

Of the total 17 deaths the state has seen so far, three were patients who were referred from a private hospital

Director at the Directorate of Health Services, Jose DSa added, “one of the patient was actually getting treatment in one hospital, while two others were referred by a major corporate hospital and all the three patients were in distress when they reached ESI.”

Of the total 91,182 tests done till date, 2,583 have tested positive, with 130 positive cases reported on Monday, with 53 patients discharged. On Monday — among those who tested positive included Dr Edwin Gomes, the nodal doctor who set up the covid facility in Goa. The officials confirmed he has been shifted to a Covid Care centre and will be treated as a asymptomatics case.

“We have tested 6.7 per cent of the population of the state, if you take the positives among those testes, it stands at 2.83 per cent tested. Our recovery rate is 59.6 per cent. Our case fatality rate is 0.6 per cent,” said Director at the Directorate of Health Services, Jose DSa speaking of the overall state.

Of Monday’s 130 positive cases, 54 are staff of Tulip Diagnostics, a pharmaceutical company engaged in making tests kits and whose seven units now remain shut after District Collector issued notice. “It’s a grim situation” and is of “lot of concern” at this point, said Mohanan adressing the press meet. Earlier too 24 cases have tested positive from the same industry. According to Dr

Utkarsh Betodkar, the state epidomologist, the infection has been traced to Mangor hill as a staffer lived in the containment zone.

Mohanan added, the case now makes it necessary for all industries to take precaution and ensure strict protocols to be in place.

Among the other developments, nine buses now stand loaned by Goa Tourism Development Corporation to be used to ferry asymptomatic patients to Cover care hospitals to augment the existing ambulance network.

