Goa prescribes Ivermectin for all above 18 irrespective of symptoms

With a ten-fold rise in Covid-19 infections over the last month, the Goa government on Monday announced that it will be starting prophylaxis treatment by administering Ivermectin to all above the age of 18 years in the state, irrespective of Covid-19 symptoms. The government’s decision to administer the anthelmintic drug to the entire population comes at a time its vaccination program for the 18-44 age group is yet to take off and is expected to start only by the third week of May.

Health minister Vishwajit Rane said that Goa would be the first state in the country to administer Ivermectin to its adult citizens as a step towards protecting lives. “There have been studies in journals of therapeutics, there have been studies in the US, UK, Japan, Germany that when this (Ivermectin) is administered in advance, when the entire population is administered this treatment, their mortality rate fell and effects of Covid-19 on that individual were also less (sic). All our doctors and experts, the chief minister have unanimously decided to go ahead with this,” Rane said.

The minister said that Ivermectin 12 mg will be given to those above 18 years for five days.