‘Even better than South India’: Goa CM says Portuguese rule cost state its temples

On Thursday, Sawant said some ancient relics dating between 14th and 16th centuries, indicating the existence of an ancient temple complex and a corridor, have been found during restoration work at the old site of Saptakoteshwar temple in Divar. (Credits: X/Pramod Sawant)

Underlining the need to “remember our history”, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Friday the state witnessed a “golden era” during the Kadamba dynasty. If the Portuguese had not come to Goa, the state would have many temples similar to those in South India, he said.

At Divar, where he performed ‘Udakshanti and Gangapujan’ to mark the commencement of the ‘Koti Tirth Corridor Development Project’, Sawant said many temples were later destroyed during Portuguese rule.

“Goa was ruled by several kingdoms. The golden period for the state was between the 10th and 14th centuries during the rule of the Kadamba dynasty. The kings Jayakeshi I, II, III and IV ruled Goa. If we say that the Portuguese destroyed a thousand temples, then who is it who built these temples? It is the people of Goa during the rule of the Kadamba kings. That was the true golden period. Remember your history,” Sawant said.